From eglo
Eglo 203982A Vlacker 11" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture with Frosted Glass Shade Oil Rubbed Bronze Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush
Advertisement
Eglo 203982A Vlacker 11" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture with Frosted Glass Shade The Vlacker Semi Flush mount will update your home with its transitional and eye-catching design. Featuring a metallic finish and opal frosted glass shade, this fixture will accommodate a variety of décor styles.Features:Constructed from steelIncludes a frosted glass shadeRequires (2) 60 watt maximum Medium (E26) bulbsDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsMade in ChinaUL listed for installation in dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensions:Height: 8-5/8"Maximum Height: 8-5/8"Width: 10-7/8"Depth: 10-7/8"Product Weight: 7.72lbsShade Height: 3-3/4"Shade Width: 9"Shade Depth: 9"Electrical Specifications:Max Wattage: 120 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Voltage: 120Bulbs Included: No Semi-Flush Oil Rubbed Bronze