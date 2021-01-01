From mansfield
Mansfield 2038-LO-8 Pamlico Shroud 21-1/4" Vitreous China Wall Mounted Bathroom Sink with 3 Faucet Holes at 8" Centers White Fixture Lavatory Sink
Advertisement
Mansfield 2038-LO-8 Pamlico Shroud 21-1/4" Vitreous China Wall Mounted Bathroom Sink with 3 Faucet Holes at 8" Centers Mansfield 2038-LO-8 Features:Covered under a limited lifetime warrantyConstructed of vitreous china, ensuring durability and dependabilityInstalls in a wall mounted configurationIncludes installation hardwareRear drain - less drain assemblyDesigned for widespread faucet with 8" faucet centersMansfield 2038-LO-8 Specifications:Overall Depth: 21-1/4" (left to the right of sink)Overall Width: 22" (front to back of sink)Overall Height: 5-3/4" (top to bottom of sink)Faucet Centers: 8" (distance between outer faucet holes)Drain Connection Size: 1-1/4"Number of Faucet Holes: 3 Vitreous China White