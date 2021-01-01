From eglo
Eglo 203746A Devora Single Light 10" Tall Bathroom Sconce Chrome Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bathroom Sconce
Eglo 203746A Devora Single Light 10" Tall Bathroom Sconce FeaturesIncludes mounting hardwareConstructed of steelClear glass(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)UL and ETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 10"Width: 5"Extension: 6"Shade Height: 6"Shade Width: 3-1/2"Shade Depth: 3-1/2"Backplate Height: 5"Backplate Width: 5"Backplate Depth: 1"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Voltage: 110 voltsBulb Included: No Bathroom Sconce Chrome