From livex lighting
Livex Lighting 2037 Cambridge 4 Light Outdoor Pendant Bronze Outdoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Livex Lighting 2037 Cambridge 4 Light Outdoor Pendant Product Features:Cambridge CollectionClear Water GlassHand Crafted Solid Brass Outdoor FixtureSuitable for Wet LocationsLamping Technology:Bulb Base - Candelabra (E12): The E12 (Edison 12mm), Candelabra Edison Screw (CES), "Candelabra" is a term for the small-based incandescent light bulbs used in luminaires made for lighting and decoration.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E12 Candelabra Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 4Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Watts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 240Voltage: 120Height: 34"Width: 14"Canopy Width: 5"Chain Length: 36"Wire Length: 96"Energy Star: No Bronze