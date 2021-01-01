From livex lighting
Livex Lighting 2036 Cambridge 4 Light 35" High Outdoor Wall Sconce Black Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Livex Lighting 2036 Cambridge 4 Light 35" High Outdoor Wall Sconce FeaturesFlat metal curved arm supports both top and bottom of fixtureSuitable for wet locationsMade from hand crafted solid brassComes with a water glass shadeRequires (4) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsRated for wet locations1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 35"Width: 14-1/4"Extension: 16"Product Weight: 22.0 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 4Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 240 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Black