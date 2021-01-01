From elegant lighting
Elegant Lighting 2034D28C Maxime 16 Light 28" Wide Crystal Linear Chandelier with Clear Crystals Royal Cut Clear Crystal Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Elegant Lighting 2034D28C Maxime 16 Light 28" Wide Crystal Linear Chandelier with Clear Crystals Crystal OptionsRoyal Cut- A combination of high quality machine cut crystals, whose appearance rivals that of a more expensive chandelier crystalElegant Cut- Consisting of 30% high quality full-lead machine-cut crystal that is above industry standardsSwarovski Spectra- Beautiful and reliable quality crystal by SwarovskiFeaturesHanging weight of 53 lbsCan be installed on sloped ceilings Cord hung fixtureRequires (16) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for dry locationsElegant Lighting products come with a one year limited warrantyDimensionsHeight: 7-1/2"Width: 28"Depth: 14"Cord Length: 72"Wire Length: 72"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 16Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 960 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Royal Cut Clear Crystal