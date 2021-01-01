From elegant lighting
Elegant Lighting 2033D28C Maxime 12 Light 28" Wide Crystal Chandelier with Clear Crystals Royal Cut Clear Crystal Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Elegant Lighting 2033D28C Maxime 12 Light 28" Wide Crystal Chandelier with Clear Crystals Crystal OptionsRoyal Cut- A combination of high quality machine cut crystals, whose appearance rivals that of a more expensive chandelier crystalElegant Cut- Consisting of 30% high quality full-lead machine-cut crystal that is above industry standardsSwarovski Spectra- Beautiful and reliable quality crystal by SwarovskiFeaturesHanging weight of 109 lbsInstallable on sloped ceilings Cord suspended fixtureRequires (12) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for dry locationsElegant Lighting products come with a one year limited warrantyDimensionsHeight: 10-1/2"Width: 28"Depth: 28"Cord Length: 72"Wire Length: 72"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 12Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 720 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Royal Cut Clear Crystal