Innovations Lighting 203 Small Cone Small Cone Single Light 10" Tall Bathroom Sconce with Multiple Shade Options Oiled Rubbed Bronze / Clear Indoor

Innovations Lighting 203 Small Cone Small Cone Single Light 10" Tall Bathroom Sconce with Multiple Shade Options FeaturesLight direction is adjustable up to 180°, locking in place at 5° intervalsCleans easily while maintaining the finish by using water and a cheesecloth towelConstructed from brassComes with a choice of clear, grey, or white shades(1) 100 watt medium (E26) bulb requiredCan be mounted with lights directed upwards or downwardsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)UL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 10"Width: 6-1/4"Extension: 8"Product Weight: 2.8 lbsShade Height: 5-3/4"Shade Diameter: 6-1/4"Backplate Diameter: 4-1/2"Backplate Depth: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Bathroom Sconce Oiled Rubbed Bronze / Clear