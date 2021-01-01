From innovations lighting
Innovations Lighting 203 Small Canton Small Canton Single Light 11" Tall Bathroom Sconce Matte Black / Clear Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures
Innovations Lighting 203 Small Canton Small Canton Single Light 11" Tall Bathroom Sconce Features180° adjustable swivel with internal locking teethUse of a cheesecloth towel recommended to maintain finishConstructed from steelComes with finish coordinated Small Canton shadesSloped ceiling compatible(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredMountable in different orientationsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbCan also be mounted as a semi-flush ceiling fixtureDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsUL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 2 year finish and limited lifetime electrical manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 11"Width: 6-1/2"Extension: 9"Product Weight: 2.85 lbsShade Height: 5-1/2"Shade Width: 5-1/4"Shade Depth: 5-1/4"Backplate Height: 4-1/2"Backplate Width: 4-1/2"Backplate Depth: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Bathroom Sconce Matte Black / Clear