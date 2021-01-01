Innovations 203-PC-G62 Franklin Restoration Sconce, Clear Glass, Polished Chrome

AMAZING PRODUCT QUALITY - Featuring Solid Brass 180 Degree Adjustable Swivel with internal teeth that lock in at 5 degree intervals With Engraved Cast Cup. This fixture also supports a 4.5 inch 2mm Heavy Cast Backplate and has a Distance from outlet opening to top of fixture 2.25 FLEXIBLE MOUNTING OPTIONS - Having the ability to have this Fixture can be hung with bulbs facing up or down as a Wall Mount or Facing Down as a Ceiling Mount gives you the flexibility you need to install this fixture for many different style rooms. RATINGS AND MAINTANANCE INFORMATION - This fixture is UL/CUL Damp Rated and the sockets are Rated for 100 Watt Maximum. In order to maintain the finish we recommend simply using water and a cheesecloth towel EVERYTHING YOU NEED INCLUDED - This fixture Includes 1-60 Watt Vintage Bulb COMPATABLE WITH MANY BULB TYPES - This fixture is Compatible with Incandescent, LED, Fluoresent and Halogen bulbs, Weight: 5.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Innovations