From innovations
Innovations 203-PC-G321-LED Olean 1 Light Sconce Part of The Franklin Restoration Collection, Polished Chrome
Advertisement
Country Of Origin: China Solid Brass 180 Degree Adjustable Swivel with internal teeth that lock in at 5 degree intervals With Engraved Cast Cup Rated for 100 Watt Maximum ; UL/CUL Damp Rated ; In order to maintain the finish we recommend simply using water and a cheesecloth towel ; Compatible with Incandescent, LED, Fluorescent and Halogen bulbs Item Package Dimensions: 14.0" L x 10.0" W x 10.0" H, Weight: 2.85 Pounds, Manufacturer: Innovations