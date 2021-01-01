From maxim
Maxim 20294WL Crest 11" Tall Integrated LED Wall Sconce with Fabric Half Cylinder Shade - ADA Compliant Oil Rubbed Bronze / Antique Brass Indoor
Advertisement
Maxim 20294WL Crest 11" Tall Integrated LED Wall Sconce with Fabric Half Cylinder Shade - ADA Compliant FeaturesConstructed from glass and steelComes with fabric half cylinder shadeIntegrated LED lightingCapable of being dimmed Rated for damp locationsCompliant with ADA standardsCovered under a manufacturer 5 year warrantyDimensionsHeight: 11"Width: 8"Extension: 4"Product Weight: 6.6 lbsShade Height: 10-3/4"Backplate Height: 10-1/2"Backplate Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 2Bulbs Included: YesLumens: 560Wattage: 8 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 50,000 Oil Rubbed Bronze / Antique Brass