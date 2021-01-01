From eglo
Eglo 202809A Verona 4 Light 18" Wide Cage Pendant Oil Rubbed Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Eglo 202809A Verona 4 Light 18" Wide Cage Pendant FeaturesHanging height can be adjustedMounting hardware included with purchaseConstructed from steelCan be installed on vaulted ceilingsRequires (4) 60 watt max candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed ETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 34-1/4"Maximum Height: 94-1/4"Width: 18"Depth: 18"Product Weight: 11.0 lbsChain Length: 60"Wire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 5"Canopy Depth: 5"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 4Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 240 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Oil Rubbed Bronze