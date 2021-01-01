From eglo
Eglo 202808A Verona 4 Light 18" Wide Cage Pendant Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Eglo 202808A Verona 4 Light 18" Wide Cage Pendant FeaturesHanging height can be adjustedMounting hardware included with purchaseConstructed from steelInstallable on sloped ceilingsRequires (4) 60 watt max candelabra (E12) bulbsETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 24-1/4"Maximum Height: 94-1/4"Width: 18"Depth: 18"Product Weight: 11.0 lbsChain Length: 60"Wire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 5"Canopy Depth: 5"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 4Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 240 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Brushed Nickel