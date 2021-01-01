Darice 2025-179 35 Cavity Plastic Storage Box, Clear

KEEP BEADS ORGANIZED – With 35 compartments, you can keep beads organized so they are easy to locate. Organize by color, size or shape. Two compartments have more space for larger items like cord and wire. PERFECT FOR JEWELRY MAKING – Keep all of your jewelry making supplies organized and secure in their own compartments. Charms, clasps, stones and chains can be easily accessed. Quickly see what supplies you might need more of. Great way to store earrings too! 35 COMPARTMENTS – The sturdy plastic storage box measures 11 ¾” x 8 ¾” x 1 ½”. Put small items in any of the 33, 1 5/8”x1 ¼” spaces and store larger items in either of the two bigger spaces, one is 3 3/8”x2 7/8” and the other is 1 5/8”x4 ¼”. SECURELY SNAPS SHUT – The hinged storage box snaps shut keeping your items securely inside. FIND YOUR INSPIRATION – Since 1954, Darice has been inspiring creativity with the best value and selection of art and craft supplies for every level crafter. From scrapbooking to jewelry making, kids’ crafts to fine art, floral design to your latest Pinterest project, Darice has over 45,000 items for every level of crafter. Crystal clear side dividers; Two compartments have more space for larger items such as cord and wire Hinged, snaps shut Sturdy clear plastic shell 35 separate compartments