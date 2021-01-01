2022 AT-A-GLANCE 5.5" x 8.5" Weekly/Monthly Planner, Simplified by Emily Ley, Happy Stripe (EL70-200-22)

Find joy in planning your schedule with this stylish and colorful AT-A-GLANCE Simplified by Emily Ley weekly and monthly planner. Organize, simplify, and rejoice in finding more time to do the things you love. This colorful planner has a 12-month date range from January to December for a full year of planning. One week per two pages has ruled planning space from Monday to Sunday with circles to check off completed tasks. One month per two-page spread has unruled daily blocks, a lined to-do section, and a simplicity tip for ideas on how to organize your schedule. Start by using this stylish planner to jot down your plans, to-dos, and goals..High-quality paper features superior ink bleed resistance.Page size: 5.5" x 8.5".Weekly and monthly planner covers a 12-month date range from January to December 2022.Gold twin-wire binding firmly keeps the planner intact.Special pages include the process of simplifying, how to use the planner, simplicity challenge, bucket list, holiday list, notes, and two pages for future planning.Weekly spreads have ruled planning space from Monday to Sunday with circles to check off completed tasks.One week per two-page spread; one month per two pages features unruled daily blocks, lined to-do section, and simplicity tip for ideas on how to organize your schedule.Tabbed for quick access to the desired month.Durable poly cover comes in a colorful happy stripe design, highlighted by a gold foil date badge