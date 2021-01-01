From filofax
Filofax 2022, A5, Vertical Planner, English (C68501-22), 5.75 inches x 8.25 inches
Advertisement
Over the years, the Filofax organizer has evolved from a simple loose leaf system into an indispensable everyday accessory. The Filofax logo promises authenticity and the finest craftsmanship. It's a hallmark of impeccable quality, trusted worldwide. Yearly organizer refill, January 2022 to December 2022. Vertical layout. Saturday and Sunday shaded. Leaflet folds neatly to fit back into your Filofax A5 Size: 8-1/4" x 5-3/4" English