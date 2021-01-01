2021 Updated CDEFG Car Screen Protector Center Control Touch Screen Car Navigation Touchscreen Protector for 2018 2019 2020 2021 CRV EX EX-L.

Perfect Fit: Customized for 2018 2019 2020 2021 CRV EX EX-L 7 inch Touring with high quality of tempered glass material. The glass surface feels much better than the original plastic screen. Orient the protector correctly and the protector will match the screen perfectly Look Brand New: The protector won\u2019t reduce the visibility of the screen, but keep your screen brand-new. Does not interfere touch capabilities or reboot your system, it provides a glossy feeling for your screen instead Scratch Resistance: 9H hardness of tempered glass provides high protection against scratches and ensure a better smooth touching to the screen. A great add-on to protect your screen Anti Blue Light: The protector with blue light protects your eyesight from the harm of blue-ray. Reduce eyes strains from using eyes too much Easy to Install: Align the protector with your screen, then install it with the provided accessories that makes the installation easy. Installation is similar to cellp