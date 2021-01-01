From asus
2021 Asus TUF F17 FX706LI 17.3' FHD 144Hz IPS Premium Gaming Laptop, 10th Gen Intel Quad-Core i5-10300H, 16GB RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD, NVIDIA GeForce.
Advertisement
Upgraded Configuration: it is seal box is opened during the upgade for berrer performance. This computer comes with 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H Processor (Quad-Core, 2.5 GHz Up to 4.5GHz, 8MB Cache), 16GB DDR4 Memory 3200 MHz, 512GB PCIE SSD 17.3 inch FHD (1920 x 1080) Anti-glare IPS 144Hz Display, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650Ti 4GB GDDR6 WiFi 6 - 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.2, Card Reader, DTS Software with 2 x 2W Speaker, Webcam 2 x USB 3.2 GEN 1 Type-A, 1 x USB 3.2 GEN 2 Type-C, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x HDMI, 1 x Headphone/Speaker/Line-Out Jack, 1 x RJ-45 Full-size Island-style RGB Backlit Keyboard with Numeric Keypad, Windows 10 Home 64-bit, 48WHr 3-cell lithium ion, 5.73lb, Black