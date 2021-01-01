2021 Hp Stream 11.6 Laptop Intel Celeron N4000 4Gb Ram 64Gb Emmc Webcam Online Class, Windows 10 S 1-Yr Office 365 Personal Google Classroom Zoom.

Brand: HP Operating System: Windows 10 Pro CPU Manufacturer: Intel Screen Size: 11.6 Inches Computer Memory Size: 4 GB Latest and Powerful Intel Celeron N4000 (1.1 GHz base frequency, up to 2.6 GHz burst frequency, 4 MB L2 cache, 2 cores) Integrated Intel UHD Graphic with shared graphics memory provide everyday image quality for Internet use, basic photo editing and casual gaming. 11.6-inch diagonal HD AntiGlare WLED-backlit display (1366 x 768); Integrated graphics with Intel with shared video memory deliver rich, detailed visuals for Internet use, movies, basic photo editing and gaming. Ram is upgraded up to 4GB DDR4 Memory for fast processing and advanced multitasking, Hard Drive is upgraded up to 64GB Flash eMMC Drive for delivering fast start-up time and data access. SSD works much faster than HDD. So it will improve the whole performance of a PC. Get full access to Microsoft Excel, Word, PowerPoint, OneNote, Access, and 1 TB of OneDrive Storage for one year Web