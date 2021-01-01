2021 Premium Lenovo Chromebook 3 11.6' Laptop Light Computer, Intel Celeron N4020 up to 2.8GHz, 4GB DDR4 RAM, 32GB eMMC, 802.11AC, HD Webcam, UHD.

? 11.6' HD LED-LCD Display?1366x768 LED Backlit Anti-Glare LCD/LED Display with a brightness level of 250 nits impressive color and clarity for Home, Student, Professionals, Small Business, S Intel Celeron N4020 Dual-Core Processor? Base Clock Speed 1.1 GHz, Maximum Boost Speed 2.8 GHz by Intel boost technology, Enjoy a computer with an Intel Celeron processor. Experience Intel? 4GB LPDDR3 RAM + 32GB eMMC? Plenty of high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run your games as well as multiple programs. 32GB eMMC flash memory, This ultracompact memory system is ideal for mobi? Google Chrome OS? Chrome OS is the speedy, simple and secure OS that powers every Chromebook. Chrome OS updates automatically every 6 weeks with the latest software and protection. Ready f? Authorized Marxsol Bundle? Lithium-ion polymer battery with 10 hours battery life. 11.4' x 8' x 0.8', 2.66 lbs. 1x USB 3.1 Type A Port, 1x USB 3.1 Type C Port, 1x HDMI, 1x Media Ca