2021 Planner 3.625" x 6.25" Packet Stitched Green Dot - Sugar Paper

Perfect for long-term planning, you can keep track of all your monthly plans over the next 2 years. This chic and stylish planner from Sugar Paper Essentials? exclusively for Target is sized just right for your pocket or purse. One month is spread over two pages with open daily blocks and a notes section for plenty of writing space. There?s also 14 additional notes pages so you can keep track of important reminders and to-do?s. Soft cover has an ultra-smooth finish that is accented with a gold foil year badge.