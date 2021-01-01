2021 Cambridge 8.5" x 11" Planner, Havana, Multicolor (1457-905-21)

Embrace your adventurous side and stay organized all year long with the Cambridge weekly/monthly planner. Hold on to your fedora and plan on going someplace new with this Cambridge planner. Its date range covers 12 months from January 2021 to December 2021. The durable planner has a poly cover in stylish Havana print and gold twin-wire binding. The soft floral design and vibrant colors add a pop of fun to your planning routine. Stay organized all year long with a playful style..January 2021-December 2021 ruled weekly and monthly planner.Weekly spreads are ruled for neat planning and feature floral motifs across the top of each page.One week per two-page spreads and one month per two-page spreads, reference pages, five note-taking pages, two contact pages, and important dates section.Gold twin-wire binding firmly keeps the planner intact.Features durable, poly cover with chic, paper-cut floral design in a palette of denim, soft pink, goldenrod, periwinkle, soft yellow, and cobalt.Double-sided poly pocket is also included to store loose sheets.Page size: 8.5" x 11".Tabbed for quick access to the desired month.Monthly spreads have unruled daily blocks, a ruled column for notes, and previous/next month reference calendars