2021 HP Pavilion 15.6' FHD IPS Touchscreen Premium Laptop, AMD 8-Core Ryzen 7 5700U upto 4.3GHz, 40GB RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD, AMD Radeon Graphics.

Upgraded Configuration: it is seal box is opened during the upgade for berrer performance. This computer comes with AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Processor (8-core, 1.8 GHz Up To 4.3 GHz, 8 MB Cache), 40GB DDR4 Memory 3200 MHz, 1024GB PCIE SSD 15.6' Diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), Touch, IPS, Micro-edge, BrightView, 250 Nits, 45% NTSC, LED Display, AMD Radeon Series WiFi 6 - 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.0, Card Reader, HD Audio with Stereo Speakers, Webcam 2 x USB 3.1 Type-A, 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C, 1 x HDMI, 1 x Headphone/Speaker/Line-Out Jack Full-size Island-style Backlit Keyboard with Numeric Keypad, Windows 10 Home 64-bit, 41WHr 3-cell lithium ion, 3.86lb, Silver