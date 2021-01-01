2021 Newest Dell Inspiron 5515 Touch Laptop, 15.6' FHD LED Touchscreen, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U, 16GB RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD, Webcam, Backlit Keyboard.

16GB high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run multiple applications and browser tabs all at once 1TB PCIe NVME M.2 Solid State Drive for ample storage space AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Processor (6 Cores, 12 Threads, 8MB Cache, 2.10 GHz base clock, up to 4.0 GHz max boost clock) and AMD Radeon Graphics with shared graphic memory 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) Anti-Glare LED Backlight Touch Display 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C with DisplayPort and Power Delivery, 1 x HDMI 1.4b, 1 x SD card reader, 1 x Headphone & Mic Audio Jack; HD Webcam with privacy shutter and digital microphone; Backlit Keyboard with Numeric Keypad; Fingerprint Reader; Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 2x2 (Gig+) + Bluetooth 5; 4-Cell Battery with ExpressCharge Windows 10 Home 64-bit Original Seal is opened for upgrade ONLY, 1-years warranty on Upgraded RAM/SSD from DE Electronics, and original 1-Year Manufacture warranty on remaining components