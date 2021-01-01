From dell
2021 Newest Dell Inspiron 5410 High Performance 14' FHD Laptop, Intel Core i7-11370H, 64GB RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, Online.
64GB high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run multiple applications and browser tabs all at once 1TB PCIe NVME M.2 Solid State Drive allows to fast bootup and data transfer 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11370H Quan-Core Processor (4 Cores, 8 Threads, 12MB Intel Smart Cache, Base Frequency at 3.30 GHz, Up to 4.80 Ghz at Maximum Turbo Speed) 14.0-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) Anti-glare LED Backlight Non-Touch Narrow Border WVA Display, Intel Iris Xe Graphics with Shared Graphics Memory Intel Wi-Fi 6 2x2 (Gig+) and Bluetooth 5.1, 1 x microSD Card Reader, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 1 x Wedge-shaped lock slot, 1 x Power-adapter, 1 x HDMI 1.4 port, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 1 x Headphone & Microphone Audio Jack, 720P HD Webcam, stereo speakers Win10 Home Original Seal is opened for upgrade ONLY, 1-years warranty on Upgraded RAM/SSD from PConline365, and original 1-Year Manufacture warranty on remaining components