2021 Newest Dell Inspiron 5000 15.6 FHD Display Premium Laptop, Intel Core i5-11300H, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 32GB RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD, OnlineMeeting.

32GB high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run multiple applications and browser tabs all at once 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 Solid State Diver allows to fast bootup and data transfer 11th Generation Intel Core i5-11300H Quad-Core Processor(4 Core, 8 Threads, 8MB Cache, Base Frequency 3.1GHz, Up to 4.4GHz at Maximum Turbo Speed) 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) Anti-glare LED Backlight Narrow Border WVA Display Intel Iris Xe Graphics with shared graphics memory Intel Wi-Fi 6 2x2 (Gig+) and Bluetooth 5.1, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port with DisplayPort and PowerDelivery, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, 1 x Headset (Headphone and Microphone Combo) port, 1 x HDMI 1.4 port, 1 x SD Card Reader, 1 x Power jack Windows 10 Home (Free Upgrade to Windows 11 when available) Original Seal is opened for upgrade ONLY, 1-years warranty on Upgraded RAM/SSD from DE Electronics, and original 1-Year Manufacture warranty on remaining components