2021 Newest Dell Inspiron 15 Business Laptop Computer: 15.6' HD Display, AMD Athlon Silver 3050U (Beats i5-7200U), 1TB HDD, 8GB DDR4 RAM, WiFi.

Upgraded - Original Seal is opened for upgrade ONLY, 1-years warraty on Upgraded RAM/SSD from LASER DIRECT, and original 1-Year Manufacture warranty on remaining components. 15.6-inch HD (1366 x 768) High Speed - Upgrade to 8GB high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run multiple applications and browser tabs all at once;1TB HDD allows to fast bootup and data transfer AMD Athlon Processor - AMD Athlon Silver Dual-Core 3050U (Beats i5-7200U) (2.3 GHz base frequency, up to 3.2 GHz, Total L2 1MB, Total L3 4MB, 2 Threads) Windows 10 in S mode - Windows 10 in S Mode lets you focus on running your business instead of your IT faster and safer. You aslo have the option to switch to Windows 10 Home verison easily Authorized AllyFlex Sports Bundle - AllyFlex Sports Mousepad, Qualcomm DW1810, 1 x 1, 802.11ac with Wi-Fi, Wireless LAN, Bluetooth 4.1, Media Card Reader HDMI 2 x USB 3.1 1 x USB 2.0 Headphone/ Mic