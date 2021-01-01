From dell
2021 Newest Dell G5 Gaming Desktop, Intel Core i7-10700F, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 2TB SATA HDD, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, WiFi, HDMI, Wired Keyboard & .
16GB high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run multiple applications and browser tabs all at once 2TB SATA HDD for fast boot and ample storage space Intel Core Processor i7-10700F (8 cores, 16 Threads, 16MB Cache, 2.9 GHz up to 4.8 GHz) GeForce GTX 1660 Ti with 6GB GDDR6 dedicated graphics memory 802.11ac 1x1 Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, Front: 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 port, 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C port, 2 x USB 2.0 ports, 1 x Microphone port, 1 x Headphone port. Back: 2 x USB 2.0 ports, 4 x Superspeed USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, 1 x Power-supply port, 1 x Center/subwoofer LFE surround port, 1 x Front L/R surround line-out, 1 x Audio-in, 1 x RJ45 Ethernet port, Wired Keyboard & Mouse Windows 10 Home 64-bit Original Seal is opened for upgrade ONLY, 1-years warranty on Upgraded RAM/SSD from DE Electronics, and original 1-Year Manufacture warranty on remaining components