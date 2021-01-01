2021 Newest HP 17z Laptop, 17.3' HD+ Touchscreen, AMD Ryzen 3 5300U Quad-Core 2.6GHz to 3.8GHz Processor, 8GB DDR4 Memory, 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD.

Professional Upgrade: The PC memory has been upgraded to 8GB DDR4 SDRAM for enhanced high bandwidth to easily switch back and forth between open applications; Hard drive has been upgraded to 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD for fast boot up and data transfer HD+ Touch Display:17.3 inch diagonal HD SVA BrightView micro-edge WLED-backlit touch screen with 1600 x 900 native resolution Powerful Ryzen 3 Computer: AMD Ryzen 3 5300U (up to 3.8 GHz, 4 MB L3 cache, 4 cores, 8 threads) processor provides maximum high-efficiency power for your all day work, study and entertainment Tech Specs:1 SuperSpeed USB Type-C 5Gbps signaling rate; 2 SuperSpeed USB Type-A 5Gbps signaling rate; 1 HDMI 1.4b; 1 AC smart pin; 1 headphone/microphone combo; Realtek RTL8822CE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2x2) Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5 combo, and Windows 10 Home 64-bit Original Seal is opened for upgrade ONLY, 1-years warranty on Upgraded RAM/SSD from DE Electronics, and original 1-Year Manufacture warranty on remaining components