From cambridge
2021 Monthly Planner by Cambridge, 6-3/4" x 8-3/4", Medium, with Notes, Peacock (1453-802-21)
Advertisement
YEAR ROUND PLANNING – Proudly plan your year and keep up with a busy schedule. Monthly planner covers 12 months from January 2021 – December 2021. PEACOCK DESIGN – The watercolor design captures the recognizable feather with blue, green and teal against clean white. A gold year stamp and matching twin wire add a little glamour. TABBED MONTHS – One month per two page spread has ruled daily blocks, notes space and past/future month reference calendars. Each month is tabbed for quick date checking. 6-3/4" x 8-3/4" page size. SPECIAL FEATURES – Expand your organizational skills with special pages. They include 72 notes pages and 4 contacts pages. Double-sided poly pocket stores loose sheets.