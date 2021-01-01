[2021] HIDevolution MSI GS66 Stealth 11UH 15.6' FHD 300Hz, 2.6 GHz i9-11900H, RTX 3080, 64 GB 3200MHz RAM, 1 TB PCIe SSD

Intel® 11th Generation Tiger Lake i9-11900H 8 Core - 16 Thread Processor, 2.5 GHz (Max Frequency 4.9 GHz), 24 MB Smart Cache with NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 3080 w/ 8 GB GDDR6 (Max TGP 95W - Boost Clock 1365MHz) HIDevolution upgrades the 15.6' FHD 300Hz 3ms, Anti-Glare Wide View Angle Display Ultra Thin and Light Gaming Laptop by adding Gelid GC Extreme on CPU and GPU for improved performance and optimal system temperature PCIe based storage-1 TB M.2 PCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe SSD-ensures that you experience the fastest boot up & load times Installed by HIDevolution-64 GB (2 x 32 GB) of fast DDR4 3200MHz dual channel system memory (Speeds subject to system capability)-run memory hungry applications and multitask with ease HIDevolution Promise: Authorized MSI Build to Order Dealer, thorough quality testing, a 1 Year Warranty, and access to our expert support staff. Contact us for more customization options.