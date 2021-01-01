From hp
2021 Flagship Hp 15 Laptop Computer 15.6' Hd Micro-Edge Bezel Display Amd Ryzen 3 3250U (Beats I5-7200U) 8Gb Ddr4 512Gb Ssd Wifi Usb-C Webcam Win.
Advertisement
Brand: HP Human Interface Input: Microphone, Keyboard Operating System: Windows 10 Hard Disk Description: SSD Hardware Interface: Bluetooth, USB, USB Type C, HDMI, Headphone, Media Card CUSTOMlZED, Professional Upgraded to: 8GB RAM 512GB SSD Equipped With The Fast and Powerful Enough AMD Ryzen 3 Processors, AMD Dual-Core Ryzen 3 3250U (2.6 GHz base frequency, up to 3.5 GHz, 1MB L2 Cache, 4 Threads) 15.6' diagonal HD (1366 x 768), SVA, BrightView, Micro-edge, WLED-backlit, 220 nits, 45% NTSC Display I Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics 1 SuperSpeed USB Type-C 5Gbps signaling rate; 2 SuperSpeed USB Type-A 5Gbps signaling rate; 1 HDMI 1.4b; 1 RJ-45; 1 AC smart pin; 1 headphone/microphone combo; 1 multi-format SD media card reader Microsoft Windows 10 Home (64-bit), Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2, Integrated 10/100/1000 GbE LAN, full-size island-style keyboard with integrated numeric pad, HP TrueVision HD Camera with integrated dual array digital microphone, up to 6 hours batte