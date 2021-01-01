2021 HP 15.6' FHD Touchscreen Laptop Computer, 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Intel Iris Plus Graphics, HD Audio, HD Webcam.

?Upgraded?Seal is opened for upgrade only, 1-Year warranty on Upgraded RAM/SSD from Snow Bell, and original 1-Year Manufacture warranty on remaining components.15.6' FHD IPS Touchscreen Display? 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 Processor?Ultra-low-voltage platform. Quad-core, eight-way processing provides maximum high-efficiency power to go.16GB DDR4 RAM?Plenty of high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run your games as well as multiple programs.1TB SSD?Save files fast and store more data. With plenty amounts of storage and advanced c? Standard Keyboard?Allows you to enjoy comfortable and accurate typing. Intel Iris Plus Graphics?with shared video memory provide solid image quality for Internet use, movies, basic photo edi? Windows 10 Home included?41Whr 3-cell lithium-ion Battery(up to 6 hours battery life). 14.11' x 9.53' x 0.71", 3.75 lbs. 2x USB Type-A, 1x SuperSpeed USB Type-C, 1x Headphone/Microphone Combo