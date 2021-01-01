2021 Hp 14' Fhd Display Laptop Computer, 10Th Gen Intel Core I3-1005G1 Processor, 32Gb Ram, 2Tb Pcie Ssd, Backlit Keyboard, Hd Webcam, Hd Audio.

Brand: HP Human Interface Input: Microphone, Keyboard Operating System: Windows 10 Hard Disk Description: SSD Hardware Interface: Bluetooth, USB, HDMI, Headphone, Media Card 10th Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Processor, Ultra-low-voltage platform. Dual-core, four-way processing provides maximum high-efficiency power to go. 32GB DDR4 RAM, plenty of high-bandwidth to smoothly run your games as well as multiple programs. 2TB PCIe SSD Save files fast and store more data. With massive amounts of storage and advanced communication power, great for major gaming, multiple servers, backups, and more. Backlit keyboard, allows you to enjoy comfortable and accurate typing, even in dim lighting. Intel UHD Graphics with shared video memory provide image quality for Internet use, photo editing and casual gaming. HD Audio with Stereo Speakers & Built-in HD webcam with microphone. Windows 10 in S Mode included. 3-cell Lithium-ion battery, 12.76' x 8.86' x 0.71', 3.24 lbs. 2 x USB 3.1 T