2021 HP 15.6' HD Touchscreen Premium Laptop PC, 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 upto 4.1GHz, 12GB RAM, 1TB SSD, USB-C, HDMI, Bluetooth, Windows 10.
11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 Processor (Dual-Core, 3.0 GHz Upto 4.1 GHz, 6 MB Cache), 12GB DDR4 Memory 2666 MHz, 1024GB SSD 15.6' diagonal, HD (1366 x 768), Touchscreen, Micro-edge, BrightView, 220 nits, 45% NTSC LED Display, Intel UHD Graphics 802 11 AC, Bluetooth 4.2, Card Reader, HD Audio with Stereo Speakers, Webcam 2 x USB 3.1 Type-A, 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C, 1 x HDMI, 1 x Headphone/Speaker/Line-Out Jack Full-size Island-style Keyboard with Numeric Keypad, Windows 10 Home 64-bit, 41WHr 3-cell lithium ion, 3.75lb, Silver