From vito

2021 5Pcs/Set 20x20x15mm Cooling Heatsink CPU GPU IC Chip Aluminum Heat Sink Radiator

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

2021 5Pcs/Set 20x20x15mm Cooling Heatsink CPU GPU IC Chip Aluminum Heat Sink Radiator

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com