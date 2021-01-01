2021-22 Academic Planner 8.5" x 11" Stapled Monthly Black Dot - Sugar Paper Essentials

Keep track of all your monthly plans with the simple style of this planner from Sugar Paper Essentials™ exclusively for Target. One month is spread over two pages to give you ample planning space for jotting down reminders, appointments, special events and more. Each monthly spread also includes a lined notes section for writing in important reminders and to-do’s. Bonus pages enhance your organization include a holiday list, 8 note pages, 6 draw pages and 7 blank pages. Soft cover with stapled binding has an ultra-smooth finish that is accented with a gold foil year badge.