?Processor?AMD Ryzen 3 3250U (2.6 GHz base clock, up to 3.5 GHz max boost clock, 4 MB L3 cache, 2 cores, 4 threads) AMD Radeon Graphics? Display?17.3' diagonal, HD+ (1600 x 900), touch, BrightView, 250 nits, 60% NTSC, enjoy your photos, movies, and games with the crisp quality. RAM and Storage?RAM is upgraded to 16GB high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run multiple applications and browser tabs all at once; Hard Drive is 256GB PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive allows to fast boot? Tech Specs?1 SuperSpeed USB Type-C 5Gbps signaling rate, 2 SuperSpeed USB Type-A 5Gbps signaling rate, 1 HDMI 1.4b, 1 AC smart pin, 1 headphone/microphone combo Webcam Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth 5.2 Windows 10 Home 64-bit? Included in the package?Bundled with Oydisen Cloth