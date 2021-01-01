Precious Moments 202013 Kick Like A Girl Bisque Porcelain Figurine, One Size, Multicolored

Martial arts require discipline, patience, and persistence. This young black belt remains dedicated to her sport and proudly “kicks like a girl!” Practicing each move to perfection, she wears her belt with confidence. She’s thankful for all the life lessons martial arts has offered. Give this figurine to a girl who enjoys karate, jujitsu, or other forms of martial arts. It makes a thoughtful birthday gift, holiday present, “just because”, or “thinking of you” gift. Measuring approximately 4.75”H, this figurine is meticulously sculpted of fine bisque porcelain and is expertly hand-painted.