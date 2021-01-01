Precious Moments 202012 Set Your Goals High Bisque Porcelain Figurine, One Size, Multicolored

This young athlete has her eye on the goal, and she is ready to give it her best shot! Soccer is a metaphor for life, and this little kicker embraces the challenges of both. Captured mid-kick, she is a team player who keeps her focus on the ball and a smile on her face. Give this figurine to a girl who loves to play her favorite sport. It makes a thoughtful birthday gift, holiday present, “just because”, or “thinking of you” gift. Measuring approximately 6.25”H, this figurine is meticulously sculpted of fine bisque porcelain and is expertly hand-painted.