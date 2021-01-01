From precious moments
Precious Moments 202008 Keep Looking Up Bisque Porcelain Figurine, One Size, Multicolored
Encouragement comes in unlikely places, as this outgoing adventurer has discovered! Dressed in her safari gear, she stands face to face with one of her favorite species, the three-toed tree sloth. Both are eager to share a smile and perhaps a bit of motivation. Some people are drawn to the sweet and purposeful nature of sloths, and this figurine makes an extra thoughtful gift for any of their special occasions – birthdays, holidays, or even if they just need a bit of reassurance. Measuring approximately 7”H this figurine is meticulously sculpted of fine bisque porcelain and is expertly hand-painted.