2020 Newly Phone Camera Graduated Color Filter Accessory Kit Adjustable BlueOrangeYellowRed Color Lens Star CPL Filter ND32 Filter for Camera.

Professional 7 Lenses Kit: Exclusive Adjustable Orange / Yellow / Red / Blue/ CPL/ ND32/Star filter lenses for Different Lighting. Star All the filters for changing the lighting density, give your photos all some artistic views. Works for both pictures and videos and screws on easy, quick for interchanges. Newly Phone Camera Lens: Graduated color filters are designed for changing the mood of a picture. Blue filter for cooler blue hues, orange for a warmer hue, Red for shooting sunset and Maple leaves or any scene in red perfectly. Yellow for Golden autumn scenery. Four colors lens set give you diversity of creativity. Rotating frame to allow the user to bring the colored and clear filter portions into the desired position Essential Photography assistant: CPL filter is for eliminating haziness and creating richer color saturation, improves clarity in distant objects by cutting through haze and increasing color saturation. The adjustable ND3