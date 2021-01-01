2020 Newest Version Emergency Solar Hand Crank Radio NOAA Weather Radio for Emergency with AMFM LED Flashlight 2000mAh Power Bank and SOS AlarmUSB.

A MUST FOR EMERGENCY Keep your family prepared with this AM/FM & NOAA weather alert radio, broadcast emergency weather alerts for your area such as hurricanes, tornadoes and severe storms. 2000MAH POWER BANK emergency solar radio has a 2000mAh power bank which provides up to 12 hours of light or 4-6 hours of radio time, also providing emergency power to any small tablet or phone. 3 RECHARGEABLE WAYS Hand crank, solar charging and Micro USB cable, please use the emergency weather radio's 3 power sources when you need a boost of power or need to recharge the radio. Super-Bright Flashlight If you are an outdoor enthusiast or need to walk in places without lights, the flashlight radio flashlight is a great alternative, which farthest lighting range exceeds10m, farther than the most other solar emergency radio. Add to cart, you will never regret that you purchase this crank flashlight radio! SOS ALARM WITH FLASHING RED LIGHTThe eme