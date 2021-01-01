From jakemans confectioners ltd
2020 MacBook Air 13 inch Keyboard Cover Model A2179 Soft Silicone Protective Skin Keyboard Protector for MacBook Air 13inch with Touch ID US.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Only Fit for New Apple MacBook Air 13-inch with Touch ID Model A2179 2020 Release US Layout, Part number MVH22LL/AMVH42LL/AMVH52LL/AMWTJ2LL/AMWTK2LL/AMWTL2LL/A Not compatible with 2010-2019 Macbook Air 13 inch model A1932/A1466/A1369. Please double check your MacBook's model number 'A1xxx' on the bottom of the laptop to determine the compatibility. If you look for other model Keyboard Cover, Please click " below the title Waterproof and Dustproof, Keyboard Cover Provide full protection for your MacBook keyboard against dust, liquid spill (coffee/beer/milk), key wear, contaminates and more Flexible, washable, easy to apply and remove for cleaning or disinfecting. Made with premium engineering grade durable non-toxic silicone, ultra thin to 0.3mm won't hurt the screen and made it easier for typing. Have a good stickiness so it doesn't move easily. Can be kneaded repeatedly without