From lenovo
2020 Lenovo Ideapad S145 15.6' HD Premium Laptop (Google Classroom Compatible), 10th Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 (beat i5-7200u), 12GB RAM, 512GB PCIe.
Advertisement
10th Generation Intel Core i3-1005G1 (beat i5-7200u) Processor (Dual-Core, 1.2 GHz Upto 3.4 GHz, 4 MB Cache), 12GB DDR4 Memory 2666 MHz, 512GB PCIE SSD Boot + 1TB HDD 15.6' HD LED Anti-Glare Display (1366 x 768), Intel UHD Graphics 802 11 AC, Bluetooth 4.1, Card Reader, HD Audio with Stereo Speakers 2 x USB 3.1 Type-A, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x HDMI, 1 x Headphone/Speaker/Line-Out Jack Full-size Island-style Keyboard with Numeric Keypad, Windows 10 Home 64-bit, 35WHr 2-cell lithium ion, 4.07lb, Dark Orchid