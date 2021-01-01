From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 202-CL-LED 3 Light LED Semi Flush Ceiling Fixture From The Kidshine Collection White Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush
Advertisement
Elk Lighting 202-CL-LED 3 Light LED Semi Flush Ceiling Fixture From The Kidshine Collection Features:Designed to cast a soft ambient light over a wide area9.5 watt dimmable LED bulb(s) includedCapable of being dimmed - allowing you to set your desired illumination levels when used with dimmable bulbsCloud themed glass shade includedDimensions:Height: 6"Width: 17"Depth: 17"Product Weight: 6 lbsElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: LEDNumber of Bulbs: 3Number of Light Source(s): 1Bulb Included: YesLumens: 2400Voltage: 120v Semi-Flush White