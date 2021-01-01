From innovations lighting
Innovations Lighting 201S Seneca Falls Seneca Falls Single Light 10" Wide Mini Pendant with Hang Straight Swivel Antique Brass / Clear Halophane
Innovations Lighting 201S Seneca Falls Seneca Falls Single Light 10" Wide Mini Pendant with Hang Straight Swivel FeaturesFeatures a hang straight swivelDurable cast brass constructionComes with a finish coordinated Seneca Falls shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredIncludes (1) 6" and (2) 12" downrodsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)UL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 12"Maximum Hanging Height: 43-1/4"Width: 9-1/2"Product Weight: 5.1 lbsShade Height: 8"Shade Diameter: 9-1/2"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Diameter: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Antique Brass / Clear Halophane