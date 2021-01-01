From innovations lighting
Innovations Lighting 201S Large Bell Cage Large Bell Cage 9" Wide Mini Pendant - Downrod Suspension Matte Black / Clear Indoor Lighting Pendants
Innovations Lighting 201S Large Bell Cage Large Bell Cage 9" Wide Mini Pendant - Downrod Suspension FeaturesIn order to maintain the finish we recommend simply using water and a cheesecloth towelConstructed from steel and cast brassIncludes a glass shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsIncludes (1) 6" and (2) 12" downrodsUL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 2 year finish and lifetime electrical manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 10"Minimum Height: 18-3/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 42-3/4"Width: 9"Depth: 9"Product Weight: 3.85 lbsShade Height: 6-1/4"Shade Width: 9"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Matte Black / Clear