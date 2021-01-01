From innovations lighting
Innovations Lighting 201S Halophane Halophane 9" Wide Mini Pendant - Downrod Suspension Brushed Satin Nickel / Matte White Halophane Indoor Lighting
Innovations Lighting 201S Halophane Halophane 9" Wide Mini Pendant - Downrod Suspension FeaturesIn order to maintain the finish we recommend simply using water and a cheesecloth towelConstructed from steel and cast brassIncludes a glass shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsIncludes (1) 6" and (2) 12" downrodsUL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 2 year finish and lifetime electrical manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 8"Minimum Height: 14-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 38-1/2"Width: 8-1/2"Depth: 8-1/2"Product Weight: 3.7 lbsShade Height: 2"Shade Width: 9"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Brushed Satin Nickel / Matte White Halophane